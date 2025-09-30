HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
This Union Minister Wants Ban On 'I Love Muhammad'

By M I KHAN
2 Minutes Read
September 30, 2025 11:01 IST

'This campaign reeks of communalism, which is why it is being opposed.'

IMAGE: A 'I Love Muhammad' rally at Kargil Chowk in Patna, September 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has sought a ban on the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign because he believes it smells of a conspiracy to spread communal poison in society.

Manjhi supported the tough action taken by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against those promoting the campaign.

Former chief minister Manjhi's statement is likely to trigger a controversy in poll-bound Bihar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party already opposes the campaign while AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has supported the campaign during his ongoing yatra in Bihar's Seemanchal region.

'The I Love Muhammad campaign should be banned,' Manjhi, a Dalit leader and founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, reportedly said on Sunday night in Gaya district.

'This campaign reeks of communalism, which is why it is being opposed,' Manjhi said.

Manjhi, who is the MP from the Gaya Lok Sabha reserved seat in Bihar, is a Musahar Dalit, one of the state's poorest and marginalised communities. He said the local administration should strictly deal with such activity, like the Uttar Pradesh has done.

Ironically, two years ago, Manjhi had questioned the existence of Lord Ram. However, he was welcomed with open arms by the BJP into the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

M I KHAN in Patna
