News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » This close aide of Nitish becomes Union minister

This close aide of Nitish becomes Union minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 09, 2024 22:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Janata Dal-United leader Rajiv Ranjan popularly known as Lalan Singh, who was inducted as a minister in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday, has been among Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's closest aides for many years.

IMAGE: JD-U leader Rajiv Ranjan take the oath. Photograph: @LalanSingh_1/X

This Bhumihar leader has always been party supremo Kumar's strength, as this caste in Bihar is known to have wide political influence despite its small size.

Lalan was instrumental in stitching the JDU-RJD alliance in 2022. According to political observers, though Yadavs and Muslims are the traditional support bases of the RJD in certain areas of Munger, Jamalpur and Lahkisarai, Bhumihars and other upper-caste groups have been supporting Singh for the last several years.

Claims and counter-claims over an alleged rift between Singh and Nitish Kumar made headlines a few months ago as the political equations changed in the following months.

 

Singh won from Munger Lok Sabha seat for the third time. He had also represented the Begusarai constituency seat once, between 2004 and 2009.

His previous victories came in 2009, 2019 and 2024, but when he lost in 2014, Nitish Kumar nominated him as an MP in the Rajya Sabha, and later he was also appointed the party's national president.

Prior to this, Singh was nominated to the Bihar Legislative Council under the Governor's quota and made the Minister for Road Construction Department in the then Jitan Ram Manjhi cabinet in June 2014.

His induction and elevation despite the electoral loss sparked a rebellion in the JD-U led by Gyanendra Singh Gyanu who later defected to the BJP with a group of 12 MLAs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi scripts history but challenges await
Modi scripts history but challenges await
Modi 3.0: Will It Be An Easy Ride?
Modi 3.0: Will It Be An Easy Ride?
Modi govt 3.0: Who is in, who is out
Modi govt 3.0: Who is in, who is out
Karnataka gets 5 ministers in new NDA govt
Karnataka gets 5 ministers in new NDA govt
7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers
7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers
French Open final: Alcaraz roars back, forces 5th set
French Open final: Alcaraz roars back, forces 5th set
George Kurian has been with BJP since its founding in 1980
George Kurian has been with BJP since its founding in 1980
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Next NDA Meeting May Propose Bihar Package

Next NDA Meeting May Propose Bihar Package

7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers

7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances