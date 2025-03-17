HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth

This is when Sunita Williams will return to Earth

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: ss
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 17, 2025 10:49 IST

x

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded at the International Space Station for over nine months, will return to Earth on Tuesday evening, NASA announced in a statement.

IMAGE: Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bill Stafford/NASA/Instagram

Williams and Wilmore are scheduled to travel back to Earth alongside Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

NASA will provide live coverage of the agency's SpaceX Crew-9 return to Earth from the International Space Station, beginning with Dragon spacecraft hatch closure preparations at 10:45 pm EDT on Monday (8.15 am IST on Tuesday).

 

In a statement, NASA stated, "NASA will provide live coverage of the agency's SpaceX Crew-9 return to Earth from the International Space Station, beginning with Dragon spacecraft hatch closure preparations at 10:45 p.m. EDT Monday, March 17."

"NASA and SpaceX met on Sunday to assess weather and splashdown conditions off Florida's coast for the return of the agency's Crew-9 mission from the International Space Station. Mission managers are targeting an earlier Crew-9 return opportunity based on favourable conditions forecast for the evening of Tuesday, March 18," it added.

According to a NASA statement, the updated return target continues to allow the space station crew members time to complete handover duties while providing operational flexibility before less-favourable weather conditions are expected later in the week.

Mission managers will continue monitoring weather conditions in the area, as Dragon's undocking relies on several factors, including spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors. NASA and SpaceX will confirm the specific splashdown location closer to the Crew-9 return, according to the statement.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov docked with International Space Station, Space X CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday.

On Friday, SpaceX and NASA launched a mission to bring back Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the ISS, where they have been stranded for nine months.

The launch came after US President Donald Trump urged Elon Musk to rescue the stranded astronauts sooner than NASA had planned. He has repeatedly accused former US President Joe Biden of abandoning them in space.

Wilmore and Williams have been stranded on the ISS for nine months after reaching there in June last year. They were supposed to stay there for about a week. The astronauts were transported from Earth to the ISS aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

However, the spacecraft came back to Earth unmanned in September. This came after NASA and Boeing identified "helium leaks and experienced issues with the spacecraft reaction control thrusters" on June 6 as Starliner approached the space station.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: ss
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sunita Williams likely to leave ISS on March 19
Sunita Williams likely to leave ISS on March 19
Is Sunita Williams In Danger?
Is Sunita Williams In Danger?
SEE; Sunita Williams Dances In Space!
SEE; Sunita Williams Dances In Space!
ISRO, NASA in talks to place Indian on ISS next year
ISRO, NASA in talks to place Indian on ISS next year
Yagna for Suni's Safe Return To Earth
Yagna for Suni's Safe Return To Earth

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bhutan, Pakistan...: 43 Nations On Trump's Ban List

webstory image 2

10 Super Recipes With Everyday Leftovers

webstory image 3

9 Foods High In Vital Magnesium

VIDEOS

Pakistan terror attack: BLA launches another assault on Pak Army2:06

Pakistan terror attack: BLA launches another assault on...

What Modi said after Lex Fridman fasted for 45 hrs before podcast with him6:05

What Modi said after Lex Fridman fasted for 45 hrs before...

Security heightens near Aurangzeb's grave following threats of Bajrang Dal 5:22

Security heightens near Aurangzeb's grave following...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD