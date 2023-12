Javeria Khanum, a citizen of Pakistan, crossed over to India via the Wagah-Attari international border on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 to marry Kolkata resident Sameer Khan.

Javeria finally secured a 45 day Indian visa after five years, having been rejected twice earlier.

Earlier, both Javeria and Sameer's parents met in Bangkok along with the couple and finalised the wedding date.

IMAGE: Javeria Khanum and her fiancé Sameer Khan. All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com