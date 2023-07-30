News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Anju who married Pak FB friend gifted money, land for embracing Islam

Anju who married Pak FB friend gifted money, land for embracing Islam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 30, 2023 22:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 34-year-old Indian mother of two children who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend after converting to Islam has received some money and a piece of land as gifts for embracing the religion.

IMAGE: India-Pakistan border at Suchetgarh near Jammu. Photograph: Rupam Jain/Reuters

Anju, who now goes by the name of Fatima after converting to Islam, on July 25 married her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah, whose home is in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They became friends on Facebook in 2019.

 

On Saturday, Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the chief executive officer of a real estate company based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Anju and Nasrullah at their residence.

He presented Anju a cheque, the amount of which was not known, and a land document in the presence of her husband to make her feel at home in Pakistan.

Abbasi said he gifted some cash and a 10 marla (approx 2,722 sq ft) plot to help Anju start her new life after converting to Islam so that she should not face any difficulty.

"Anju travelled all along from India to this part of Pakistan and converted to Islam to start her new matrimonial life. We came here to welcome her to our religion and congratulate her on her marriage," he said.

Anju, who was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border.

She was granted a 30-day visa, valid for Upper Dir only. Her visa will expire on August 20.

Anju is married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
She's mentally ill: Father of Indian woman in Pak
She's mentally ill: Father of Indian woman in Pak
Return Seema Haider or...: Mumbai cops get threat
Return Seema Haider or...: Mumbai cops get threat
No proof if Seema Haider is a Pakistani spy: UP police
No proof if Seema Haider is a Pakistani spy: UP police
Maha cops recover 500 GB data from terror suspects
Maha cops recover 500 GB data from terror suspects
Jaffer hits out at SKY, Dravid defends youngster
Jaffer hits out at SKY, Dravid defends youngster
RBI may maintain status-quo on interest rate: Experts
RBI may maintain status-quo on interest rate: Experts
Threatened to quit over self-respect: K'taka Cong MLA
Threatened to quit over self-respect: K'taka Cong MLA
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

No love affair, Anju returning to India: Pak friend

No love affair, Anju returning to India: Pak friend

Anju from India becomes Fatima, weds her Pak FB friend

Anju from India becomes Fatima, weds her Pak FB friend

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances