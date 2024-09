Former Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual 'Vijayadashami' event on October 12 in Nagpur.

IMAGE: Former ISRO chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan was the chief guest at an RSS event in Bengaluru in 2016. Photograph: Kind courtesy @rajeshpadmar/X

The information was given by the RSS on Monday through a post on X.

It is among the most important events in the RSS calendar and is addressed by its chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The RSS said the event will held at Reshimbagh ground on October 12 at 7.40 am.