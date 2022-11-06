News
Third generation of Bhajan Lal family wins Adampur

Third generation of Bhajan Lal family wins Adampur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 06, 2022 18:37 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi on Sunday defeated his nearest rival and Congress nominee Jai Prakash in the Adampur assembly seat by-election, retaining the family bastion.

IMAGE: Bhavya Bishnoi. Photograph: Kind courtesy @bbhavyabishnoi/Twitter

The resignation of Bhavya's father Kuldeep Bishnoi necessitated the by-election after he left the Congress and joined the BJP.

In a direct electoral contest between the Congress and the BJP, Bhavya defeated Prakash by a margin of 15,740 votes.

 

The BJP candidate polled 67,492 votes while the Congress candidate secured 51,752 votes, according to the Election Commission's Voter Helpline app.

Indian National Lok Dal candidate Kurda Ram Nambardar got 5,248 votes, while the Aam Aadmi Party's Satender Singh secured 3,420 votes.

Both lost their deposits as they failed to get one-sixth of the votes polled.

Kuldeep Bishnoi thanked voters of the Adampur assembly segment.

"It is a victory of (PM) Narendra Modi ji's policies. It is a victory of Manohar Lal Khattar's working style, it is a victory of the 54-year-long trust of the Bhajan Lal family in Adampur," said Bishnoi.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also expressed gratitude towards the people of Adampur area for ensuring a 'bhavya' (grand) victory.

'This is the victory of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's policies, public trust and hard work of all workers,' said Khattar in his tweet.

The bypolls in the assembly segment in Hisar on November 3 saw a turnout of 76.45 per cent.

The Adampur seat has been held by Bhajan Lal's family since 1968, with the late leader representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once and Kuldeep on four occasions.

Kuldeep Bishnoi had defeated the late Sonali Phogat, who had contested on a BJP ticket from Adampur in the 2019 state assembly elections.

Former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA was fielded by the Congress.

The INLD had nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar while the AAP had nominated Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

Twenty-two candidates, all men, were in the fray.

The BJP and Jannayak Janata Party leaders had targeted the Congress dubbing it a sinking ship and also took potshots at the grand old party over 'factionalism' in the state unit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
