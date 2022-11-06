News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav camp's Rutuja Latke wins Andheri bypoll, NOTA comes 2nd

Uddhav camp's Rutuja Latke wins Andheri bypoll, NOTA comes 2nd

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: November 06, 2022 14:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), secured a comfortable win in the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai on Sunday, while votes polled in favour of the None of the Above (NOTA) option obtained the second position.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Rutuja Latke. Photograph: ANI Photo

The November 3 byelection, necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke's Ramesh Latke in May this year, was a mere formality after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its candidate from the race.

Rutuja Latke bagged more than 80 per cent of the votes counted.

 

Meanwhile, with close to 15 per cent vote share, NOTA option left the six other independent candidates far behind.

The NOTA gives an option to electors not to vote in favour of any of the candidates in an election.

Sena's Ramesh Latke had represented the Andheri (East) Assembly seat twice.

The Shiv Sena had won 56 seats in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Ramesh Latke's death in May this year brought the tally down to 55.

In June, 40 Sena legislators led by Eknath Shinde revolted against the party leadership, resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA).

Shinde subsequently became chief minister in an alliance with the BJP.

This was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the collapse of the MVA government.

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, both constituents of the MVA, have supported Rutuja Latke's candidature.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why BJP pulled out of Andheri bypoll
Why BJP pulled out of Andheri bypoll
'Our fight is not against the puppet Eknath Shinde'
'Our fight is not against the puppet Eknath Shinde'
Andheri-E candidate under pressure from Shinde: Sena
Andheri-E candidate under pressure from Shinde: Sena
T20 WC: Pak join India in semis after Dutch dump SA
T20 WC: Pak join India in semis after Dutch dump SA
T20 WC PIX: Pakistan beat Bangladesh to reach semis
T20 WC PIX: Pakistan beat Bangladesh to reach semis
Bypolls: BJP, RJD win 1 seat each; TRS leads Munugode
Bypolls: BJP, RJD win 1 seat each; TRS leads Munugode
PICS: India in semis after Netherlands shock SA
PICS: India in semis after Netherlands shock SA
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Nov 3 Andheri bypoll mere formality after BJP pullout

Nov 3 Andheri bypoll mere formality after BJP pullout

'Kamlabai has retreated': Shiv Sena's dig at BJP

'Kamlabai has retreated': Shiv Sena's dig at BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances