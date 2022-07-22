News
Rediff.com  » News » 3rd case of monkeypox reported from Kerala

3rd case of monkeypox reported from Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 22, 2022 14:28 IST
A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from United Arab Emirates earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.

IMAGE: International passengers being screened at the airport following detection of a monkeypox case in neighbouring Kerala, at Chennai airport. Photograph: PTI Photo

Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there.

 

His health condition is stable, she added.

The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Explained: What is monkeypox?
India reports 2nd confirmed case of monkeypox
Monkeypox: BMC preps isolation ward, issues advisory
Will O-RAN disrupt the way 5G networks roll out?
CWG: Indian cricket team aiming for gold
EC issues certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu
Weak rupee: RBI Guv tries to soothe frayed nerves
