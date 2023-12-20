News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » They keep raising questions: Hema Malini on suspension of 141 MPs

They keep raising questions: Hema Malini on suspension of 141 MPs

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 20, 2023 10:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini has defended the decision suspension of 141 Opposition Members of Parliament for the remainder of the winter session.

IMAGE: BJP MP Hema Malini at the Parliament House during the winter session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

"They keep raising questions and display strange behaviour. So, they have been suspended. If they have been suspended, it means they have done something wrong," Hema Malini said.

"Work should be done in accordance with Parliament's rules. They don't do it and they have been suspended. There is nothing wrong with it; this is correct," she added.

 

Responding to queries about the INDIA Alliance meeting, the Mathura MP said, "That is their goal; don't let the Parliament function somehow and uproot the Modi government. They are working so hard for it, but they won't be successful."

A total of 141 MPs -- 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended following a ruckus over the demand by the opposition for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security breach in Parliament.

While the opposition bloc slammed as "undemocratic" the suspension of MPs for display of placards demanding a statement from Shah, the government justified the action as it accused the suspended MPs of insulting Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman and the institution of Parliament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
'They want Parliament to be a stamping house'
'They want Parliament to be a stamping house'
From Tharoor to Sule: List of MPs suspended from LS
From Tharoor to Sule: List of MPs suspended from LS
Govt wants to bulldoze bills: Oppn on MP suspensions
Govt wants to bulldoze bills: Oppn on MP suspensions
The Kiss You Loved To Read About
The Kiss You Loved To Read About
The Best South Songs of 2023
The Best South Songs of 2023
'It's Christmas with a cherry on cake'
'It's Christmas with a cherry on cake'
New Year Style Tips From Elnaaz, Manushi, Nia....
New Year Style Tips From Elnaaz, Manushi, Nia....
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Only 43 of Oppn's 138 MPs now left in Parliament

Only 43 of Oppn's 138 MPs now left in Parliament

'Ridiculous': VP on MP mimicking him as Rahul films it

'Ridiculous': VP on MP mimicking him as Rahul films it

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances