They keep raising questions: Hema Malini on suspension of 141 MPs

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini has defended the decision suspension of 141 Opposition Members of Parliament for the remainder of the winter session.

IMAGE: BJP MP Hema Malini at the Parliament House during the winter session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

"They keep raising questions and display strange behaviour. So, they have been suspended. If they have been suspended, it means they have done something wrong," Hema Malini said.

"Work should be done in accordance with Parliament's rules. They don't do it and they have been suspended. There is nothing wrong with it; this is correct," she added.

Responding to queries about the INDIA Alliance meeting, the Mathura MP said, "That is their goal; don't let the Parliament function somehow and uproot the Modi government. They are working so hard for it, but they won't be successful."

A total of 141 MPs -- 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended following a ruckus over the demand by the opposition for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security breach in Parliament.

While the opposition bloc slammed as "undemocratic" the suspension of MPs for display of placards demanding a statement from Shah, the government justified the action as it accused the suspended MPs of insulting Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman and the institution of Parliament.