They enter 21st century, but...: Tharoor's dig at Communist parties

In a stinging jibe at Kerala's Left Democratic Front government, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the Communist parties will one day finally enter the 21st century, but it may only be in the 22nd.

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Photograph: @ShashiTharoor/X

His remarks came after the Kerala assembly on Tuesday passed the Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025, which marks a break from the Communist Party of India Marxist-led government's long-standing opposition to the privatisation of education.

Tharoor said, "So Kerala's LDF government has finally done the right thing, by permitting private universities to open in the state. As usual, the decision comes about 15 to 20 years late, which is usually the case with those anchored in a 19th century ideology."

"Never forget that when computers first came to India, Communist goons entered public sector offices to smash them," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said in his post on X.

"The only parties to object to the introduction of mobile telephones in India were also the communist ones," Tharoor said.

It took them years to realise that the real beneficiary of these changes was the common man, for whom they claimed to speak, he said.

"I'm sure they will one day finally enter the 21st century, but it may only be in the 22nd!" Tharoor said, taking a dig at the communist parties.

The bill was passed by voice vote following detailed discussions on Monday and Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan stated that the UDF was not opposing the bill in principle but urged the government to conduct a thorough study and scrutiny before implementing it.

He suggested giving preference to credible corporate education agencies that have been operating in the state for decades when establishing private universities.