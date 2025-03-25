Kerala okays private university bill, marking LDF's major policy shift

The Kerala assembly on Tuesday passed a bill paving the way for the establishment of private universities in the state.

IMAGE: A view of the Kerala legislative assembly in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: ANI Photo

The passage of the Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025, marks a significant policy shift for the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led government, setting aside the Left front's long-standing opposition to the privatisation of education.

The bill was passed by voice vote following detailed discussions on Monday and Tuesday.

Higher education minister R Bindu moved the motion to pass the bill after a brief discussion on proposed amendments and suggestions.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan stated that the United Democratic Front was not opposing the bill in principle but urged the government to conduct a thorough study and scrutiny before implementing it.

He suggested giving preference to credible corporate education agencies that have been operating in the state for decades when establishing private universities.

He pointed out that many unaided colleges in the state are already facing closure threats, and there has been a significant decline in student enrollment for major courses in both aided and government colleges.

"The public universities in the state are already experiencing a shortage of students. With the arrival of private universities, those who would have studied in our state-run institutions may opt for private institutions instead," Satheesan said.

He emphasised the need to examine whether the introduction of private universities would threaten the existence of public universities and their affiliated colleges.

"Our suggestion is to conduct an in-depth study on the impact of private universities on public universities and affiliated colleges before implementing the bill."

Satheesan also noted that while public universities are not permitted to open off-campus centers, the bill grants private universities this provision, which could negatively impact the future of state-run higher education institutions.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized the bill as being "shabbily drafted," arguing that the requirement of 10 acres of land and a Rs 25 crore regulatory fund for starting private universities is impractical in Kerala's current circumstances.

During the debate, Indian Union Muslim League veteran P K Kunhalikutty recalled the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government's earlier plan to bring foreign universities to Kerala and the stiff opposition it faced from the LDF.

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (Joseph) legislator Mons Joseph described the bill as a "new step" by the government, while Revolutionary Marxist Party's lone legislator KK Rema strongly criticised it, alleging that it was an attempt to privatise higher education.

In response, minister Bindu defended the government's decision, stating that private universities would be permitted only under strict social regulations and vigilant oversight.

She emphasised that the bill was not drafted hastily but was the result of years of efforts to strengthen public universities and elevate them to global standards.

Her remarks about the previous UDF government's move to invite foreign universities to the state triggered protests from the Opposition.

However, Speaker AN Shamseer assured them that the comments would be removed from the assembly records.

The Speaker then put the bill to a voice vote, after which it was passed.

Although the bill was scheduled for consideration on Monday, time constraints led to its postponement to Tuesday.

On Monday, Bindu had defended the Left government's decision, stating that granting permission for private universities aligns with their vision of transforming Kerala into an international hub for higher education.