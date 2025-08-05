HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'They don't decide who is a true Indian': Priyanka after SC raps Rahul

'They don't decide who is a true Indian': Priyanka after SC raps Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 05, 2025 13:02 IST

x

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday rallied behind her brother Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court rapped him over his remarks on the Army, saying it does not fall within the purview of the judges of the top court to decide who is a true Indian.

IMAGE: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to media outside Parliament in New Delhi. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

She said her brother has the highest respect for the Army and will never say anything against it. As the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, it is Rahul Gandhi's duty to ask questions of the government, the Wayanad MP said.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings against Gandhi before a Lucknow court over his remarks about the Army during his December 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra. The top court, however, censured the Congress leader, saying if he is a true Indian, he would not say such a thing.

 

Asked about the top court's observations, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters at the Parliament House complex, "With due respect to the honourable judges of the Supreme Court, they do not decide who is a true Indian. It is the job of the opposition leader, it is his duty to ask questions and to challenge the government."

"My brother would never say anything against the Army. He holds the Army in the highest respect. So it is a misinterpretation (of his remarks)," she said.

The BJP on Monday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying he has vowed to "strengthen China", while the Congress asserted that every patriotic Indian has sought answers since the Galwan incident but the government has chosen to "obfuscate" the truth with its policy of "DDLJ -- deny, distract, lie, and justify".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

If you're a true Indian, you wouldn't say...: SC raps Rahul
If you're a true Indian, you wouldn't say...: SC raps Rahul
Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka
Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka
Rahul attacks Modi, dares him to rebut Trump on truce
Rahul attacks Modi, dares him to rebut Trump on truce
Rahul Gandhi's 'blood on PM hands' remark expunged
Rahul Gandhi's 'blood on PM hands' remark expunged
They've already taken our...: Rahul on new China map
They've already taken our...: Rahul on new China map

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Could SRK Have Won A National Award For These Films?

webstory image 2

10 Kajol Performances We Love

webstory image 3

Who Can Be The Next James Bond? 14 Names For The Race

VIDEOS

Tesla Launches India's First Superchargers In Mumbai2:47

Tesla Launches India's First Superchargers In Mumbai

Cloudburst causes havoc in Himachal Pradesh1:59

Cloudburst causes havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Philippine's President Marcos arrives in New Delhi for first state visit1:56

Philippine's President Marcos arrives in New Delhi for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD