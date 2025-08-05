'They don't decide who is a true Indian': Priyanka after SC raps Rahul

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday rallied behind her brother Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court rapped him over his remarks on the Army, saying it does not fall within the purview of the judges of the top court to decide who is a true Indian.

IMAGE: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to media outside Parliament in New Delhi. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

She said her brother has the highest respect for the Army and will never say anything against it. As the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, it is Rahul Gandhi's duty to ask questions of the government, the Wayanad MP said.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings against Gandhi before a Lucknow court over his remarks about the Army during his December 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra. The top court, however, censured the Congress leader, saying if he is a true Indian, he would not say such a thing.

Asked about the top court's observations, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters at the Parliament House complex, "With due respect to the honourable judges of the Supreme Court, they do not decide who is a true Indian. It is the job of the opposition leader, it is his duty to ask questions and to challenge the government."

"My brother would never say anything against the Army. He holds the Army in the highest respect. So it is a misinterpretation (of his remarks)," she said.

The BJP on Monday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying he has vowed to "strengthen China", while the Congress asserted that every patriotic Indian has sought answers since the Galwan incident but the government has chosen to "obfuscate" the truth with its policy of "DDLJ -- deny, distract, lie, and justify".