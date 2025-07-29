HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka tears into govt

July 29, 2025 15:54 IST

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said leadership is not just about taking credit but also taking responsibility, and claimed that United States President Donald Trump announcing the ceasefire between India and Pakistan reflects the PM's "irresponsibility".

IMAGE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks during a special debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Screen grab/Sansad TV

Participating in a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on "India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam", the Congress MP said Home Minister Amit Shah talked about Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, even her mother's tears but did not answer "why the war was halted at a time when the enemy had nowhere to go".

"Leadership is not just about taking credit but responsibility also needs to be taken... First time in the history of our country, this happened that the war was stopped abruptly and the announcement of the decision was done by the US President. This is reflective of the irresponsibility of our prime minister," Priyanka Gandhi said.

 

She asked whether it is not responsibility of the PM, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister, and the National Security Advisor to ensure people's security.

"Did the government not know thousands of tourists go to Baisaran Valley... why there was no security there? Why they were left at God's mercy," she said.

Was no government agency in the know that such a dastardly terror attack is going to happen and a plot is being hatched in Pakistan, she asked.

"It is a big failure of our government and intelligence agencies. Who will take responsibility of this? Has anyone resigned? They keep talking about past but who will answer about what is happening in present," she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
