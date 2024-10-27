News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » There was no response to 26/11, but it won't be the case if....: Jaishankar

There was no response to 26/11, but it won't be the case if....: Jaishankar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 27, 2024 15:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that there was no response from the Indian side after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and asserted that it won't be the case if such an incident were to recur.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the entrepreneurs, in Pune, October 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We should not have a repeat of what happened in Mumbai. That there was a terror attack and there was no response," Jaishankar told reporters in Mumbai.

 

"Mumbai is a symbol of counter-terrorism for India and the world," the minister said.

When India was a member of the UN Security Council, it was chairing the counter-terrorism committee, Jaishankar said.

"We held the counter-terrorism panel meeting in the same hotel that was hit by the terror attack," he added.

"People know that India is standing strong against terrorism. We are today leaders in fighting terrorism," Jaishankar said.

"When we talk of zero tolerance against terror, it is clear that when somebody does something, there will be a response," he said.

"We also have to expose. It is not acceptable that you are doing business during daytime and indulging in terror during the night and I have to pretend that everything is okay.

"This India will not accept it. This is what has changed," the minister said.

"We will expose terrorism and we will act where we have to act," he added.

Jaishankar also said India and China would soon resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, restoring the arrangement as it was in April 2020, before the border standoff began.

"We expect to return to pre-October 31, 2020, patrolling arrangements in areas like Demchok and Depsang. This will take some time," Jaishankar said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'26/11 attack accused Rana can be extradited to India'
'26/11 attack accused Rana can be extradited to India'
Reply to terrorists can't have rules because...: MEA
Reply to terrorists can't have rules because...: MEA
China blocks India-US move to blacklist 26/11 terrorist
China blocks India-US move to blacklist 26/11 terrorist
Cyclone Dana: Odisha sees no deaths but 36 lakh hit
Cyclone Dana: Odisha sees no deaths but 36 lakh hit
Shami's absence a big loss for India: Aus coach
Shami's absence a big loss for India: Aus coach
Landslide survivors' rehab key issue in Wayanad bypoll
Landslide survivors' rehab key issue in Wayanad bypoll
'Kohli has issues against spin but...'
'Kohli has issues against spin but...'
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Key planners of 26/11 remain unpunished: Jaishankar

Key planners of 26/11 remain unpunished: Jaishankar

India plays 26/11 plotter's audio at Mumbai UN meet

India plays 26/11 plotter's audio at Mumbai UN meet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances