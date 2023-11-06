News
Rediff.com  » News » The Taj Mahal vanishes!

The Taj Mahal vanishes!

November 06, 2023 11:43 IST
The Taj Mahal in Agra was engulfed in a layer of haze on Monday morning amid the rise in air pollution levels, with tourists unable to believe their eyes.

IMAGE: This photograph taken at 9.35 am on November 6, 2023, shows the Taj Mahal engulged in a haze. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Madhavi, a tourist, told ANI, "I came to see the Taj Mahal but because of the deteriorating air quality, we have not been able to see it... Responsibility for this should be taken by people along with the government."

 

Another tourist, Ashish Singh, told ANI, “I came to see the Taj Mahal, we are waiting for one hour and nothing can be seen... Attention should be given towards cleanliness of Yamuna river."

Delhi and many parts of north India have been suffering from poor quality index.

The air quality in several parts of the national capital continued to be in the severe and severe plus category.

Its air quality index (AQI) stood at 437 at 9.05 am. The AQI at Shadipur, ITO, Siri Fort, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi University stations was recorded at 438, 400, 430, 462, 469 and 454 respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-450 severe. An AQI above 450 falls in the severe plus category.

AGENCIES
 
