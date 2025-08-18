The Search For Survivors

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

How Heroes Rescue

IMAGE: Rescue personnel carry an injured person on a stretcher during ongoing search and rescue operations after a devastating cloudburst at Chasoti village in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hunt For Survivors

IMAGE: Indian Army, State Disaster Force, police and local administration carry out a search and rescue operation in flash flood-hit Chasoti in Kishtwar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Spirit Of The Tricolour

IMAGE: A man body painted in the Tricolour hoists the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Daughter Remembers Vajpayee

IMAGE: Namita Bhattacharya pays tributes to her father Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Tears Amid Tragedy

IMAGE: A mourner reacts during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks while seeking aid at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

School Turned Rubble

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman sits at the site of an Israeli strike on a school that was sheltering displaced people in Gaza City. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

Escorting Putin Home

IMAGE: US fighter jets escort the Russian presidential aircraft after President Vladimir Putin left Alaska following his meeting with US President Donald John Trump, as seen from a plane porthole during a flight back to Russia. Photograph: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/Reuters

Voice Against Trump

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds a banner and an upside-down American flag during a protest against Trump near a military vehicle at Union Station Washington, DC, after Trump's announcement of the federal takeover of the metropolitan police department and the deployment of the national guard to assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Humans Ref Humanoids

IMAGE: Referees approach Booster Robotics T1 humanoid robots that clashed during a 5-on-5 soccer group match on a football pitch at the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

King Honours WWII Veterans

IMAGE: Britain's King Charles III speaks with Yavar Abbas of the Sikh Regiment, who fought World War II, at a reception for veterans and their families hosted by the Royal British Legion in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Photograph: Eddie Mulholland/Pool/Reuters

Clearing War Ruins

IMAGE: Workers remove debris in a block of flats damaged by overnight shelling, which local Russian-installed authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, in Donetsk, a Russian-controlled city of Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Training For Battle

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian armed forces train in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

Freedom Takes Flight

IMAGE: Kite maker Jagmohan Kanojia shows his newly made kites for Independence Day with pictures of Indian freedom fighters on them in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tuskers On The Catwalk

IMAGE: Elephants take part in an elephant fashion show on World Elephant Day in Jaipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dog Lovers Hit Streets

IMAGE: Dog lovers protest the Supreme Court's order to send all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within 8 weeks at Connaught Place in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Save Elephants

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of an elephant in Puri with the message 'Save My Habitat' to raise awareness about elephant conservation on World Elephant Day. Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff