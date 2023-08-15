PHOTOS: India celebrates 77th Independence Day

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with a festive fervour across the country on Tuesday.

Here are a few glimpses of the celebration.

IMAGE: BSF women personnel offer sweets to each other on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: People holding a national flag jump into swollen Ganga river as part of 77th Independence Day celebrations, in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man painted in tri-colours waves the national flag at the newly renovated Clock Tower, Lal Chowk, in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Artists perform during the 77th Independence Day celebration, in Srinagar. Photograph: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Artists perform during the 77th Independence Day celebrations, at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara, in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Students perform during the 77th Independence Day function, at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Madrasa children during the 77th Independence Day celebration, in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mumbai Police during a parade at Agripada Police station. Photograph: Sahil Salvi