PHOTOS: India celebrates 77th Independence Day

PHOTOS: India celebrates 77th Independence Day

August 15, 2023 22:36 IST
The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with a festive fervour across the country on Tuesday.

 

Here are a few glimpses of the celebration.

IMAGE: BSF women personnel offer sweets to each other on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, at the Attari-Wagah border, near Amritsar. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: People holding a national flag jump into swollen Ganga river as part of 77th Independence Day celebrations, in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man painted in tri-colours waves the national flag at the newly renovated Clock Tower, Lal Chowk, in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Artists perform during the 77th Independence Day celebration, in Srinagar. Photograph: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Artists perform during the 77th Independence Day celebrations, at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara, in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Students perform during the 77th Independence Day function, at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Madrasa children during the 77th Independence Day celebration, in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mumbai Police during a parade at Agripada Police station. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Civic workers salute the national flag in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
