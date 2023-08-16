News
Rediff.com  » News » CJI At The Red Fort

CJI At The Red Fort

By REDIFF NEWS
August 16, 2023 08:48 IST
Cameras were focused on Chief Justice of India Justice Dr Dhananjay Yeshwant Chandrachud at the Independence Day event at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

 

IMAGE: Dr Chandrachud, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Smriti Irani rise for the National Anthem. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Speaker Om Birla, the Chief Justice, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit A Shah, his wife Sonalben Shah, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during the rendition of the National Anthem.
Behind Rajnath Singh is Zubin Irani, Smriti Irani's husband, and behind Amit Shah is Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Chief Justice and Nitin Gadkari namaste each other as Smriti and Zubin Irani watch Amit and Sonalben Shah walk by. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Chief Justice Chandrachud felicitates a CRPF personnel at an event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association at the Supreme Court. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dr Chandrachud addresses the gathering at the event=. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
