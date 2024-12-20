The Coming Dementia Epidemic

Around 7.4 per cent of Indians aged 60 and above are affected by dementia.

This number is expected to rise from the current 8.8 million to 17 million by 2036, marking a 97 per cent increase.

With more than 15 per cent of the world's elderly population expected to reside in India by 2050, the burden of dementia is projected to increase, warn experts.

The Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Society of India estimated 3.7 million cases in 2010 and projected this number to double by 2030.

In addition, early-onset dementia affecting individuals in their 30s to 50s is becoming a growing concern, comprising 5 to 10 per cent of global Alzheimer's cases.

Key contributors include genetics, lifestyle factors, and comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension.

In India, the elderly population is expected to rise sharply, with nearly 20 per cent of the population projected to be 60 or older by 2050, totalling 319 million people.

This group will account for 15.4 per cent of the world's elderly population. Given that age is the strongest risk factor for dementia, India faces a rising number of cases.

Ramani Sundaram, executive director of the Dementia India Alliance, said that age is the leading factor for neurodegenerative diseases.

Alzheimer's typically develops after age 65, though early-onset cases (5 to 6 per cent) can occur between 30 and 60.

Rare conditions such as Huntington's disease may appear between 30 and 50. Dementia prevalence increases with age, affecting one in three people by age 85.

"The higher prevalence of risk factors in India may be due to its demographic transition, urbanisation, dietary habits, and genetic predisposition," says Sundaram.

"Tobacco and alcohol use are also widespread. While most cases occur after 65, early-onset cases highlight the need for awareness across age groups," Sundaram added.

"The risk of developing dementia increases with age, roughly doubling every five years after 65. For example, around two in every 100 people aged 65 to 69 have dementia," says Dr Vivek Kumar, principal director of neurosciences, neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

"However, dementia can also affect younger people. Up to 9 per cent of dementia cases are young-onset, with symptoms beginning before age 65," adds Dr Kumar.

The cost of dementia care in India varies by severity and location. Urban households spend between Rs 45,600 and Rs 2 lakh annually, while rural households spend between Rs 20,300 and Rs 66,025.

"The cost of dementia treatment varies widely based on the disease stage and required care. Basic consultations and medications cost around Rs 2,000 to rS 5,000 monthly, while home care or assisted living in urban areas ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 75,000 per month," explains Dr Suhas V P, consultant neurologist at The Bangalore Hospital.

"Advanced treatments, including US Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs like aducanumab, can cost millions," adds Dr Suhas.

Dementia care in India includes medication such as cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine, alongside non-pharmacological options like cognitive therapy, behavioural interventions, assisted living, and caregiver support programmes.

Dr Prashant Makhija, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, noted that treatment includes symptom-management medications (cholinesterase inhibitors), cognitive therapies, supportive care such as counselling and physiotherapy, and advanced care options like assisted living facilities or dementia care homes.

The Dementia India Alliance's DemClinic, a cognitive assessment platform, uses telemedicine to provide free memory screening, virtual dementia assessments, expert care, and access to the National Dementia Support Line (8585 990 990).

"However, these facilities are unevenly distributed in India, and the rising number of cases highlights a shortage of experts, trained professionals, and specialised care infrastructure," Sundaram added.

Dr Makhija identified key triggers of neurodegenerative diseases, including ageing, family history, chronic conditions, sedentary lifestyles, poor diet, mental inactivity, head injuries, neurological disorders, unmanaged stress, and insufficient sleep.

"If left unmanaged, dementia can lead to serious complications, including total memory loss, loss of independence, and inability to communicate or recognise loved ones," says Dr Vivek Barun, consultant in neurology and epilepsy, Artemis Hospitals.

"In its final stages, it often results in malnutrition, infections, and immobility. It may also cause aspiration pneumonia and blood clots due to reduced mobility. The disease can only be slowed through early detection, cognitive therapies, and lifestyle changes," adds Dr Barun.

In addition to private hospitals and centres, the government is rolling out policies to address non-communicable diseases. The National Mental Health Programme covers elderly mental care, focusing on early detection.

The ministry of social justice supports dementia care initiatives, while public-private partnerships fund specialised centres and research.

"While progress is evident, more focused initiatives, such as national dementia-specific policies and community-level interventions, are needed to counter the growing burden of these diseases," adds Dr Barun.

