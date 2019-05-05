Poonam Sinha is the richest candidate in Phase 5

May 05, 2019 15:15 IST

IMAGE: Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, centre, with Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, left, at a roadshow in support of Sonakshi's mother Poonam Sinha, the Samajwadi Party candidate from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, right, in Lucknow. Photograph: PTI Photo

51 constituencies across 7 states will go to the polls.

Two important constituencies in the fifth phase are Rae Bareli -- where United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is in the fray -- and Amethi, where Congress President Rahul Gandhi takes on Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani.

674 candidates will contest the 51 Lok Sabha seats.

According to data collected and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms of 668 candidates on the basis of the self-sworn affidavits filed, 126 candiates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

95 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The BJP has fielded 48 candidates of which 22 have criminal cases registered.

14 of the 45 Congress candidates have criminal cases registered.

9 out of 33 Bahujan Samaj Party candidates, 7 out of 9 Samajwadi Party candidates and 26 of 252 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The BJP has fielded 19 candidates who have serious criminal cases registered.

The Congress has fielded 13 candidates with serious criminal cases.

7 BSP candidates, 7 SP candidates and 18 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases.

Like the earlier phases, the number of crorepati candidates is high.

184 candidates have self declared assets worth Rs 1 crore and more.

In the fifth phase, the BJP scores over other parties in crorepati candidates.

The BJP has fielded 38 crorepatis while the Congress has fielded 32 crorepatis.

17 BSP candidates, 8 SP candidates and 31 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The richest candidate in the fray is Poonam Shatrughan Sinha, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha's wife.

Poonam Sinha is the SP candidate in Lucknow against BJP nominee and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Her husband Shatrughan Sinha is fighting the election from Patna Sahib on Congress ticket.

Poonam Sinha has self declared assets worth Rs 193 crore/Rs 1.93 billion.

The second richest candidate in the fray, Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh has assets worth Rs 177 crore/Rs 1.77 billion.

The third richest candidate in the fray is Union Minister of State Jayant Sinha, the BJP candidate in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, who has self declared assets worth Rs 77 crore/Rs 770 million.

There are 3 candidates who have declared 0 assets.

Narayan Das Jatav, who is contesting on a Madhya Pradesh Jan Vikas Party ticket from Tikamgarh in MP, has declared 0 assets in his affidavit.

Rinku Kumar Meena fighting on a Peoples Party of India (Democratic) ticket from Dausa in Rajasthan has assets of Rs 1,000.

264 candidates in the fifth phase have declared their educational qualifications to be between Class 5 and Class 12.

348 candidates have declared an educational qualification of graduate or above.

43 candidates have declared to be just literate and 6 candidates are illiterate.

208 candidates have declared their ages to be between 25 and 40 years.

343 candidates have declared their ages to be between 41 and 60 years.

113 candidates have declared their ages to be between 61 and 80 years.

79 lady candidates are in the fray on May 6.

Text: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com. Data: Association for Democratic Reforms