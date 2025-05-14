HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Tharoor crossed 'Lakshman rekha' with remarks on India-Pak conflict'

'Tharoor crossed 'Lakshman rekha' with remarks on India-Pak conflict'

Source: PTI
May 14, 2025 22:34 IST

The Congress is a democratic party in which leaders express their views freely, but Shashi Tharoor has crossed the 'Lakshman rekha' with his repeated comments on the India-Pakistan conflict, party sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the launch of a book 'Our Living Constitution', at Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi, May 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The sources made the assertion after a meeting of senior leaders, including Tharoor, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sachin Pilot, among others, at its 24, Akbar Road office in New Delhi.

"We are a democratic party and people keep expressing their opinion, but this time, Tharoor has crossed the Lakshman rekha," a party source said.

 

The sources said, without naming anyone, the party leadership sent a "clear message" during the meeting that this is not a time of airing individual views but for amplifying the party's stand.

Asked about Tharoor's comments being at odds with the party's stand, Ramesh said at a media briefing, "That is his opinion. When Mr. Tharoor speaks, it is his view and it is not the stand of the party."

Tharoor has been making comments on the India-Pakistan conflict that are at variance with the party's stand, which has been questioning the government over US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between the two countries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
