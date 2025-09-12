'We May Have Hiccups Now, On Track To Solving It'

'While the President has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship.'

IMAGE: Trump greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House , February 13, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump's close aide and nominee for US ambassador to India, highlighted the "deep friendship" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, emphasising that the two countries are "not that far apart" on reaching a deal regarding tariffs, reports ANI.

"Our president has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, and that is something that is unique," Gor said during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He pointed out that even when Trump has been critical of other countries, he has consistently praised PM Modi.

"In fact, if you have noticed, when he has gone after other nations, he tends to go after their leaders for putting us in that position and for the United States imposing those tariffs. While the President has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship," Gor stated.

He further revealed that the two countries are not that "far apart on a deal already on these tariffs."

Gor also said that the issue between India and the US regarding the 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products should be resolved in a few weeks, even as Trump is pressuring European Union leaders to ratchet up tariffs on India and China to punish the countries for Russian energy buys.

Gor also addressed one of the administration's top priorities: Persuading India to reduce its reliance on Russian oil.

"To your point, getting India to stop buying Russian oil is a top priority for this administration," Gor confirmed.

He noted that while the US and India face challenges in this area, the administration is committed to engaging with India to find a resolution.

"Bringing peace around the world is a top priority to this administration," Gor continued, citing the president's efforts to mediate conflicts globally, from the Middle East to Southeast Asia and even Ukraine.

Gor assured senators that the administration's diplomatic efforts would ultimately lead to resolutions, particularly with regard to India's oil purchases.

"I think the time will arrive upon us."

IMAGE: Sergio Gor, right, with US President Donald John Trump, centre, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles meet with US ambassadors at the White House, March 25, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Yoshita Singh/PTI adds:

Sergio Gor said India's protectionist policies and regulatory barriers have prevented Washington from fully realising its partnership with Delhi, and if confirmed, he will work to advance trade that is fair, reciprocal and beneficial to Americans.



"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond," Gor said as he underlined that he is committed to advancing America's interest in this "important" partnership.



Noting that India and the US are actively negotiating right now, Gor said Trump has invited their commerce and trade ministers next week, and they will be meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington.



"Part of that will include hopeful, a hopeful deal. We are not that far apart right now on a deal. In fact, they're negotiating the nitty-gritty of a deal," said.



"We expect more from India than we do sometimes from other nations. I do think it will get resolved over the next few weeks," he said.





In the past, Gor said India's "protectionist policies and regulatory barriers have prevented us from fully realising this partnership. If confirmed, I'll work to advance trade that is fair, reciprocal and beneficial to the American workers and businesses."



"Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations," Gor said.

"If confirmed, I will work to increase American energy exports to India, establishing the US as a leading supplier of crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas."





If he is confirmed, 38-year-old Gor will be the youngest US ambassador to India.

"India's role in ensuring the stability and security of the region cannot be understated. A stable South Asia is in the interest of the US and all the nations, he said, adding that the US-India partnership will define the 21st century."

"It is only by working together that we can make that aspiration a reality."

"India's geographic position, economic growth and military capabilities make it a cornerstone for regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that the two nations share," he added.



"I will work to deliver on the presidential agenda and advance US interests by increasing our defence cooperation, ensuring fair and beneficial trade, deepening energy security and furthering technology," Gor said.



He underscored that if confirmed, he will prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India. This includes expanding joint military exercises, advancing co-development and co-production of defence systems and concluding critical defence sales, he said.



These efforts will enhance collaboration between "our forces while supporting American defence manufacturers and making America more prosperous."



From artificial intelligence to pharmaceuticals to critical minerals, the potential for collaboration between the two countries is vast, Gor said, adding that he will advocate for reforms that will make India's markets more accessible and transparent.

"I will also work towards President Trump's ambitious goal dubbed Mission 500' to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, which will expand American exports, creating jobs and prosperity for our citizens," he said.



He said he will encourage Indian investment in US manufacturing capacity, and "we will also be furthering with Indian investments in the United States. We'll also be furthering our strategic pharmaceutical supply chain and create more jobs right here at home in the US."



India is also a strategic partner in advancing critical and emerging technology. The US-India Trust Initiative, launched in February by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, lays out a path to leverage the impressive capacity of the US tech sector to outcompete China on the development of AI, quantum, semiconductors and other critical and emerging technologies, he said.



Gor said he will also advance this administration's AI Action Plan, which will ensure the dominance of American AI technology in India and globally. "Our technology cooperation will require significant energy resources, another area where the United States and India can work together," he said.



He noted that India shares a lot more in common with the US than they do with China, and "for far too long, we have not had that personal touch. And not only will I be able to bring that to New Delhi, but the President is also extremely personally engaged."

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the reception for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation leaders, August 31, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

"While we might have our moment of hiccups right now, we are on the track of resolving that. Our relationship with the Indian government, with the people of India extends many more decades, and it's a much warmer relationship than they have with the Chinese," Gor said.



"Frankly, they (India) are concerned by Chinese expansionism, and Chinese expansionism is not just on the border of India, it's all over the area," he said, adding if confirmed, he will make it a "top priority that India is pulled into our side and away from them (China).



Gor referred to Trump's complimentary comments for Prime Minister Modi and said the Indian leader responded in kind. "We have a great foundation that I hope, if I am confirmed, to build upon."



Replying to a question on the BRICS, Gor said, "Indians have been on our side on various issues within BRICS, including several individuals in BRICS -- Brazil, China have pushed for years to move away from the US dollar. India has been the stopgap for that. India is much more willing and open to engage with us than those other individuals that are in BRICS."