Thane engineer held in espionage case seeks bail, cites career loss

A Thane-based engineer arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information about warships and submarines with a Pakistani intelligence agent has sought bail, saying a prolonged incarceration would "prejudice his personal and professional life".

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ravindra Verma (27), who worked with a defence technology firm, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on May 28.

A resident of Kalwa area of Thane, he is currently in judicial custody.

In his bail plea filed recently before the Thane magistrate's court, Verma pleaded innocence, contending that the allegations, even though serious, "are subject to proof beyond reasonable doubt during trial".

The investigation in the case is substantially complete and primary evidence including his mobile phone containing WhatsApp chats and audio files has been seized, hence his judicial custody was no longer necessary, the bail plea said.

"The applicant is a young professional employed as a junior service engineer, and his prolonged detention would severely prejudice his personal and professional life without serving any larger investigative purpose," it added.

The court will hear Verma's application on July 1, advocate Girase said.

As per the ATS, Verma shared sensitive information about warships and submarines with a Pakistani intelligence operative by sending sketches, diagrams and audio notes, and in return received money from various bank accounts in India and abroad.

He was `honey-trapped' by a Pakistani agent posing as a woman on Facebook and lured into sharing such information, the ATS claimed after his arrest.

As he worked for a defence technology firm, he had access to the naval dockyard in south Mumbai and went on board naval ships and submarines, the agency said.