HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Accused Acquitted In Rape Case Due To Age Discrepancy

Accused Acquitted In Rape Case Due To Age Discrepancy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 25, 2026 10:23 IST

A Thane court acquitted a man accused of rape, highlighting the critical role of age verification and consent in cases involving the POCSO Act.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A special court in Thane acquitted a man accused of rape due to doubts about the victim's age.
  • The prosecution failed to conclusively prove the victim was a minor at the time of the alleged offence.
  • The court noted inconsistencies in the evidence, including overwriting on the birth certificate.
  • Medical examination placed the victim's age between 16 and 17 years.
  • The court observed that the relationship between the accused and the victim appeared to be consensual.

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 28-year-old man accused of raping a minor girl with a promise of marriage, citing that the prosecution had failed to prove that the victim was underage at the time of the offence and the relationship appeared to be consensual.

Key Evidence in the Rape Case

Special judge S P Agarwal cleared the accused, Samsher Rais Khan, of charges under section 376(2)(n) (repeated rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

 

According to the prosecution, Khan and the victim resided in the same neighbourhood and were having an affair.

The prosecution claimed that in November 2019, Khan lured the girl to an empty house and raped her after promising marriage. The assault came to light after the teen underwent a medical examination in January, which revealed she was over eight weeks pregnant.

Discrepancies in Age Verification

The court found significant gaps in the evidence regarding the victim's age. While the mother produced a birth certificate, the judge noted "over-writing in the birth year". Furthermore, an ossification test conducted by the medical team placed the victim's age between 16 and 17 years.

"Considering such ossification test report and inconsistent statement of the victim and her mother, as to in which grade she was studying at the time of the incident, the possibility arises that she was major at the time of the incident," the court held.

Consensual Relationship Observation

The victim admitted during cross-examination that she liked the accused and had gone to meet him of her own will.

"It appears she and the accused were in love with each other and the sexual relations between her and the accused were consensual..." the court observed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Thane Court Acquits Man in Rape Case, Cites Weak Prosecution Evidence
Thane Court Acquits Man in Rape Case, Cites Weak Prosecution Evidence
Thane Court Acquits Five in 2018 Murder Case Due to Lack of Evidence
Thane Court Acquits Five in 2018 Murder Case Due to Lack of Evidence
Why Thane Court Acquitted Five In Trafficking Case
Why Thane Court Acquitted Five In Trafficking Case
Thane Court Acquits Man in 2018 Knife Attack Case
Thane Court Acquits Man in 2018 Knife Attack Case
Why Delhi HC Quashed Rape Case Involving Minor

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

Political Earthquake in AAP: MPs Exit Triggers Chaos8:26

Political Earthquake in AAP: MPs Exit Triggers Chaos

Poonch Goes Dark: Emergency Drill Turns City Into Darkness!3:33

Poonch Goes Dark: Emergency Drill Turns City Into Darkness!

Gen Naravane breaks silence on Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric on his leaked memoir controversy7:34

Gen Naravane breaks silence on Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric on...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO