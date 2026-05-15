Telangana Human Rights Body Transfers Thousands Of Cases To Andhra Pradesh

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission has transferred over 9,300 cases to the Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission, clarifying jurisdiction and directing complainants accordingly.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Telangana State Human Rights Commission transfers over 9,300 cases to Andhra Pradesh.

The cases fall under the territorial jurisdiction of the Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission.

APSHRC has been informed about the transfer and asked to take custody of the case records.

A list of the transferred cases is available on the Telangana State Human Rights Commission website.

Complainants should now direct all communications to the Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission.

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission, after detailed verification of records, has identified over 9,300 cases falling under the territorial jurisdiction of the Andhra Pradesh rights panel and transferred them accordingly, said an official on Friday.

Details of the Case Transfer

According to Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), all the identified cases were placed before the Commission's benches and separate orders were passed transferring the 9,378 cases to Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) on territorial jurisdiction grounds.

"Upon detailed verification of records, the Commission identified a total of 9,378 cases pertaining to the territorial jurisdiction of APSHRC and separate orders were passed transferring all the said cases," the official from TGHRC told PTI.

Communication and Record Transfer

The official said that it had informed APSHRC about the transfer through a letter dated March 20, and asked it to nominate an officer to take custody of the case records, which have already been packed and kept ready for handover.

Copies of the communication were also marked to the chief secretaries and principal secretaries of the General Administration Departments of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments, said a recently issued press release from TGHRC.

Accessing the List of Transferred Cases

Further, TGHRC said that the complete list of all the 9,378 transferred cases has been made available on its official website under the heading "List of cases transferred to APSHRC territorial accessible jurisdiction".

Jurisdiction Clarification

In view of the transfer, the Commission informed complainants, respondents and all concerned parties that TGHRC has ceased to have jurisdiction over the 9,378 matters as they now stand transferred to APSHRC, it said.

"These cases were registered during the Undivided Andhra Pradesh period, and several petitioners are still writing to TGHRC seeking updates on their case status," he said.

The Commission further clarified that henceforth all communications, representations, grievances and follow-up actions relating to these cases should be made before the office of APSHRC.

The notification was issued for the information of the general public, particularly complainants involved in the transferred cases, the press release added.