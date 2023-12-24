Terrorists Murder Retired Cop, 72, During Azaan

Retired Jammu and Kashmir police Senior Superintendent of Police Muhammad Shafi Mir was shot dead by terrorists in a mosque in Baramulla.

The 72-year-old retired police officer, who was the local muezzin, was murdered while he was giving the call for azaan.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: People carry the body of retired senior J&K SSP Muhammad Shafi Mir during his funeral in Baramulla, here and below.

IMAGE: People offer funeral prayers.

IMAGE: SSP Mir's family mourn a husband and father at the funeral, here and below.

IMAGE: Locals at the mosque where SSP Mir was murdered in cold blood by terrorists, here and below.

IMAGE: Security personnel cordon off the area near the mosque.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com