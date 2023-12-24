News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Terrorists Murder Retired Cop, 72, During Azaan

Terrorists Murder Retired Cop, 72, During Azaan

By UMAR GANIE
December 24, 2023 19:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Retired Jammu and Kashmir police Senior Superintendent of Police Muhammad Shafi Mir was shot dead by terrorists in a mosque in Baramulla.

The 72-year-old retired police officer, who was the local muezzin, was murdered while he was giving the call for azaan.

 

IMAGE: People carry the body of retired senior J&K SSP Muhammad Shafi Mir during his funeral in Baramulla, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

 

IMAGE: People offer funeral prayers.

 

IMAGE: SSP Mir's family mourn a husband and father at the funeral, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Locals at the mosque where SSP Mir was murdered in cold blood by terrorists, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Security personnel cordon off the area near the mosque.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
UMAR GANIE
 
Print this article
Army orders probe into death of 3 people in Poonch
Army orders probe into death of 3 people in Poonch
J-K cop playing cricket shot at by terrorist dies
J-K cop playing cricket shot at by terrorist dies
3 'hybrid' terrorists behind attack on J-K cop held
3 'hybrid' terrorists behind attack on J-K cop held
Why villas have become homebuyers' favourite choice
Why villas have become homebuyers' favourite choice
Rahul's Role: Dravid unveils India's strategy for SA
Rahul's Role: Dravid unveils India's strategy for SA
WFI drama: Legal showdown brewing over suspension
WFI drama: Legal showdown brewing over suspension
Rohit and Kohli's quest to break 31-year jinx
Rohit and Kohli's quest to break 31-year jinx
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

14 jawans, 25 ultras killed in Jammu so far this year

14 jawans, 25 ultras killed in Jammu so far this year

5 soldiers killed in terrorist ambush in J-K

5 soldiers killed in terrorist ambush in J-K

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances