Security Forces Nab Terrorist Associate In Jammu And Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have apprehended a terrorist associate in Kulgam, recovering hand grenades and tightening security measures in the region.

IMAGE: All photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points Security forces arrested a terrorist associate in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrest was made during a joint operation by police, army, and CRPF in Mohammadpora village.

Two hand grenades were recovered from the suspect during the search.

The suspect has been identified as Aadil Hussain Lone, a resident of Mohammadpora.

Security forces have arrested an over ground worker of terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Joint Operation Leads to Arrest

Police, army and CRPF launched a joint operation in village Mohammadpora of Kulgam district on Wednesday evening and intercepted one suspicious person, the officials said.

They said two hand grenades were recovered during the search of the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Aadil Hussain Lone, a local resident of the village Mohammadpora.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at police station Kulgam.