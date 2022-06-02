Terrorist Kills Bank Manager in Kashmir

On Thursday, a terrorist murdered Vijay Kumar, a manager at the Ellaqui Dehati Bank's Areh Mohanpora branch in south Kashmir.

It is the eighth targeted killing in the Kashmir Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, had joined the branch only a week ago.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath of the senseless murder.

Army and other security officials cordon off the Ellaquai Dehati Bank. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: Security personnel check passersby after Kumar's murder. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel check the belongings of passers-by. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a strict vigil in the area. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kumar's body leaves the hospital; he died on his way to the hospital. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: The branch where Vijay Kumar worked. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com