CCTV footage shows terrorist shoot at J-K bank employee

Closed-circuit television footage has emerged that shows the terrorist enter the Ellaqui Dehati bank’s Areh Mohanpora branch in Kulgam, south Kashmir, and open fire at Vijay Kumar.

Vijay Kumar, the bank manager, was shot inside the premises on Thursday morning and died on the way to hospital.

He had earlier been working in the Kokernag branch of the Ellaqui Dehati bank, co-owned by the central government, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the State Bank of India.

Vijay Kumar’s was the eighth targeted killing in the Kashmir valley since May 1.