A bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead on Thursday by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

IMAGE: Hindu employees posted in Jammu and Kashhir stage a protest demanding better security, in Jammu, June 2, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The employee of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, Vijay Kumar, was shot inside the bank premises, the officials said.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way.

Further details of the incident are awaited.