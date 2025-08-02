HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Terrorist killed in J-K's Kulgam, search op underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read
August 02, 2025 12:58 IST

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The overnight encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

After the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, the operation was halted for the night, the officials said.

 

The cordon was strengthened and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area.

The firing resumed on Saturday morning, in which one terrorist was killed, the officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist are being ascertained, they said, adding that the operation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
