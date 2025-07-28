HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 28, 2025 14:25 IST

x

At least three unidentified terrorists were killed in a fierce gun battle with security forces in the forests of Harwan near Dachigam in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

IMAGE: Security forces stand guard at checkpoint in Harwan area of Srinagar. Photograph: ANI on X

"Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were being ascertained.

 

Security forces had launched a massive operation to track down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead, and intelligence inputs over the past month had suggested that the terrorists might have moved towards the Dachigam area, which is around 20 km from Srinagar's city centre.

However, it was not immediately clear if the three slain terrorists were involved in the April 22 attack.

The security forces, acting on an intelligence input, launched an anti-militancy operation in the Mulnar area of Harwan on Monday morning. Two rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance as security forces were carrying out searches of the area.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area, and the combing operations intensified, which led to the elimination of the three terrorists.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pahalgam massacre: 3 months on, attackers still at large
Pahalgam massacre: 3 months on, attackers still at large
'Lost jets', claims defence attache; Cong slams govt
'Lost jets', claims defence attache; Cong slams govt
Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
When India Is At War, Oppn-Govt Is At Peace
When India Is At War, Oppn-Govt Is At Peace
IPS officer, who played key role in Op Sindoor, to head RAW
IPS officer, who played key role in Op Sindoor, to head RAW

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Affordable Airlines In World

webstory image 2

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 3

9 Hindi Murder Mysteries On OTT

VIDEOS

2000 km expedition from Porbandar to Pahalgam in support of Op Sindoor5:00

2000 km expedition from Porbandar to Pahalgam in support...

Coach Gambhir lambasts Ben Stokes, team over no handshakes move11:14

Coach Gambhir lambasts Ben Stokes, team over no...

Watch: Mesmerizing view of Keoti Waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa1:34

Watch: Mesmerizing view of Keoti Waterfall in Madhya...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD