Terror module case: JK man picked up for questioning, dies

A dry fruit seller, who had set himself on fire after being picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Bilal Ahmad Wani, along with his son Jasir Bilal, was picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case. Photograph: ANI video grab

Bilal Ahmad Wani had himself on fire on Sunday in Qazigund. He was referred to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar after his condition worsened at a Anantnag hospital late on Sunday, the officials said.

They said Wani succumbed to burn injuries half past midnight.

Wani, along with his son Jasir Bilal, was picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case. While Bilal was subsequently released, his son remains in custody for questioning, they said.

Wani is a neighbour of Dr Muzaffar Rather, who has emerged as a key accused in the 'white collar terror module' case.

While Muzaffar is currently believed to be in Afghanistan, his younger brother, Dr Adeel Rather, was arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 6.