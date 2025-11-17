HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Terror module case: JK man picked up for questioning, dies

Terror module case: JK man picked up for questioning, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 17, 2025 10:51 IST

x

A dry fruit seller, who had set himself on fire after being picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Bilal Ahmad Wani, along with his son Jasir Bilal, was picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case. Photograph: ANI video grab

Bilal Ahmad Wani had himself on fire on Sunday in Qazigund. He was referred to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar after his condition worsened at a Anantnag hospital late on Sunday, the officials said.

They said Wani succumbed to burn injuries half past midnight.

 

Wani, along with his son Jasir Bilal, was picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case. While Bilal was subsequently released, his son remains in custody for questioning, they said.

Wani is a neighbour of Dr Muzaffar Rather, who has emerged as a key accused in the 'white collar terror module' case.

While Muzaffar is currently believed to be in Afghanistan, his younger brother, Dr Adeel Rather, was arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 6.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Srinagar Police Station Shattered By Blast
Srinagar Police Station Shattered By Blast
9 dead as Faridabad explosives go off at JK police station
9 dead as Faridabad explosives go off at JK police station
Why explosives seized from Faridabad were transported to J-K
Why explosives seized from Faridabad were transported to J-K
How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives
How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives
Suicide-bombing recruit reveals 'doctor module' plot
Suicide-bombing recruit reveals 'doctor module' plot

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Sanctum Sanctorum of Sabarimala Temple opens for Mandala Makaravilakku pilgrimage this season1:54

Sanctum Sanctorum of Sabarimala Temple opens for Mandala...

Newly appointed TDB President K Jayakumar IAS visits Sabarimala as Mandala-Makaravilakku opens0:53

Newly appointed TDB President K Jayakumar IAS visits...

RJD received highest votes, says NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Bihar results0:57

RJD received highest votes, says NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO