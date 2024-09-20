Tensions among MVA allies over CM's come to fore ahead of polls

In signs of friction in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the chief minister's post, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said ally Congress should understand his party's contribution in increasing the grand old party's tally in the Lok Sabha polls.

IMAGE: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, party leader Sanjay Raut, Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Prithviraj Chavan during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting, at Shanmukhananda Auditorium, in Mumbai on August 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said if Congress leaders in Maharashtra assume that they are a big brother in the alliance, then it was not right for them to forget his party's role.

Raut made the remarks a day after Congress leader and former minister Balasaheb Thorat said he was confident that the next chief minister of the state will be from his party.

Apart from the Shiv Sena-UBT and the Congress, the MVA comprises the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.

The alliance won 31 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, while the ruling Mahayuti managed to bag only 17.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the Congress' tally in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra rose as it ceded its own seats to the alliance partner.

"Congress needs to study the contribution of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in increasing its tally," he said.

Raut said it gave away Kolhapur, Ramtek and Amravati Lok Sabha seats -- all won by the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019 -- to the Congress, which it contested successfully.

"Their three seats increased because of us. It is not appropriate if they have forgotten this or want to forget it," he said.

"Congress' top leadership is very clear. If someone assumes that they are a big brother then they need to study Shiv Sena-UBT's contribution in increasing their tally," Raut said.

His remarks came amid an ongoing seat-sharing discussion among the MVA partners.

Thorat, who is Congress' legislative party leader, downplayed Raut's remarks, saying the number of MVA seats increased because of each other.

When asked about Raut's remarks about Congress winning three seats because of the Shiv Sena-UBT, Thorat said, "We can discuss this on our MVA forum."

On Thursday, he said he was '100 per cent confident' that the next chief minister will be from his party.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole dismissed Raut's claim and said there was no need to pay attention to the Sena-UBT leader.

"The chief minister's post will be decided by senior leaders after the election," Patole said.

He said the MVA will contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls as a united force and there is no disagreement regarding seat-sharing.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad said the MVA allies should refrain from talking about the CM post before the elections.

Earlier this month, Sharad Pawar said there was no need to declare a CM face before the assembly elections.

The CM candidate will be decided on the basis of which party wins the most number of seats in the alliance, he said.

Days before that, the Shiv Sena-UBT was pitching for Uddhav Thackeray as the chief ministerial face of the opposition alliance.

Thackeray also said he would support any CM candidate picked by the Congress and the NCP-SP.

Elections for the 288 seats of the Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held mid-November.