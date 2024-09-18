News
Rediff.com  » News » Rift in MVA? Raut blames Cong for delay in seat talks

Rift in MVA? Raut blames Cong for delay in seat talks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 18, 2024 15:23 IST
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday blamed Congress leaders in Maharashtra for the delay in Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing talks for the upcoming assembly elections.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut unveils the party's new voting symbol during a felicitation ceremony of the Class 10 and 12 students, in Nagpur on Sunday, August 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters, he said the opposition alliance comprising the Shiv Sena-UBT, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, along with some regional players, will sit together in Mumbai on Wednesday to iron out issues related to seat-sharing.

 

Assembly elections are likely to be held in November.

"The Congress is very busy these days, but still we have called them to put an end to it (talks). We have invited Congress leaders. They are so busy that everyday there is 'tarikh pe tarikh' (date after date). So we decided that we will sit together for the next three days," Raut said.

Raut on Tuesday said the leaders from the Congress, the Shiv Sena-UBT and the NCP-SP will hold seat-sharing talks from Wednesday to Friday.

He said the talks on Mumbai have more or less been finalised but there was a need to hold region-wise discussion as Maharashtra is a vast state.

The Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
