News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No need for MVA CM face: Pawar counters Uddhav

No need for MVA CM face: Pawar counters Uddhav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 04, 2024 15:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that there is no need for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to declare a chief ministerial face ahead of the state assembly elections.

IMAGE: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: Kind courtesy @PawarSpeaks/X

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar president said the decision on who will be the chief minister can be made after the poll results.

The chief ministerial candidate will be decided on the basis of which party wins the most number of seats in the alliance, he said.

 

Pawar said he will want the MVA to complete the seat sharing process and start the poll campaign at the earliest.

"MVA leaders should sit for talks beginning September 7 to 9," he said, adding he expects the election process to be completed by the second week of November.

Talks among the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the NCP-SP and the Congress, should include the Peasants and Workers party (PWP), the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India-Marxist as well, Pawar said.

"These parties have some pockets of influence in the state and they helped the MVA in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Earlier on August 17, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray insisted that the MVA decide its chief ministerial face first rather than going by the logic of which party wins most seats.

Thackeray asserted that he would back any candidate announced by the Congress and the NCP-SP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Seat Sharing Dilemma For Maha Polls
Seat Sharing Dilemma For Maha Polls
Why MVA Won 30 Seats In Maharashtra
Why MVA Won 30 Seats In Maharashtra
'MVA planned to arrest Fadnavis, when I objected...:'
'MVA planned to arrest Fadnavis, when I objected...:'
10 Times Movies Gave Us Fashion Goals
10 Times Movies Gave Us Fashion Goals
When tennis stars trade their racquets for microphones
When tennis stars trade their racquets for microphones
Govt plans SPV for aircraft manufacturing in India
Govt plans SPV for aircraft manufacturing in India
Chemical-laden truck falls off Thane flyover
Chemical-laden truck falls off Thane flyover

More like this

Defeat forces that insulted Shivaji Maharaj: MVA

Defeat forces that insulted Shivaji Maharaj: MVA

Owaisi's AIMIM offers hand to MVA to 'defeat BJP'

Owaisi's AIMIM offers hand to MVA to 'defeat BJP'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances