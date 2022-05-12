News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka passes anti-conversion ordinance prescribing upto 5-year jail term

Karnataka passes anti-conversion ordinance prescribing upto 5-year jail term

Source: PTI
May 12, 2022 18:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the contentious law against religious conversions.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed by the legislative assembly in December last year.

 

However, it is pending for passage in the legislative council, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is one short of majority.

"We had passed the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill (in the legislative assembly), due to certain reasons it was not passed in the legislative council. So the cabinet today has decided to bring in an ordinance," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said, "Whatever is passed by the assembly will be in the ordinance..... It will be introduced and passed in the council during the next session. When the house is not in session we (govt) can go in for ordinance so we have taken that route."

During the passage of the bill in the assembly, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said eight states have passed or were implementing such a law, and Karnataka would become the ninth one.

The bill that was passed by the legislative assembly provides for protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

It proposes an imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000, while for violation of provisions with respect to minors, women, SC/ST, the offenders will face imprisonment from three to ten years and a fine of not less than Rs 50,000.

The bill also makes provisions for the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert, and with regards to cases of mass conversion there shall be a 3-10 year jail term and a fine of up to Rs one lakh.

It also states that any marriage which has happened for the sole purpose of unlawful conversion or vice-versa by the man of one religion with the woman of another, either by converting himself before or after marriage or by converting the woman before or after marriage, shall be declared as null and void by the family court.

The offense under this bill is non-bailable and cognisable.

The bill was opposed by Christian community leaders among others, and mandates that persons who wish to convert to another faith shall give a declaration in a prescribed format at least 30 days in advance to the district magistrate or the additional district magistrate specially authorised by the district magistrate in this regard of his residing district or place of birth within the state.

Also, the religious converter who performs the conversion shall give 30 days advance notice in a format, to the district magistrate or the additional district magistrate.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Menace of conversion has no place in society: Bommai
Menace of conversion has no place in society: Bommai
Conversions create conflicts in society: RSS leader
Conversions create conflicts in society: RSS leader
Gujarat HC refuses to change anti-conversion law order
Gujarat HC refuses to change anti-conversion law order
Indian boxer Anamika shines at World Championships
Indian boxer Anamika shines at World Championships
India to buy 12 more Swathi radars for China border
India to buy 12 more Swathi radars for China border
Rahul Bhat Murder: The Faces Of Grief
Rahul Bhat Murder: The Faces Of Grief
'Kashmir Tigers' claims killing Pandit in govt office
'Kashmir Tigers' claims killing Pandit in govt office
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

K'taka passes Anti-Conversion Bill amid Assembly din

K'taka passes Anti-Conversion Bill amid Assembly din

Karnataka to propose 10-yr jail for mass conversions

Karnataka to propose 10-yr jail for mass conversions

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances