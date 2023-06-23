News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Telangana textbook drops 'socialist, secular' from Preamble

Telangana textbook drops 'socialist, secular' from Preamble

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 23, 2023 21:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training has got mired in a controversy following the publication of the Preamble of the Constitution on the cover page of a school textbook allegedly without the words 'socialist' and 'secular'.

IMAGE: Students attending a class at a government high school in Hyderabad, February 1, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The SCERT, however, maintained that the error occurred due to oversight.

The Telangana State United Teachers' Federation submitted a representation to the secretary of education department on Thursday complaining that the words 'socialist' and 'secular' were "removed" from the Preamble published on the cover page of the class 10 social studies textbook published by the SCERT.

 

The two words were included in the Preamble through the 42nd Constitutional amendment, the TSUTF recalled.

However, the Preamble, including the two words, was published in the pages inside class 8 and 10 social studies books, it said.

At a time when there is a debate "across the globe" that secularism was in danger in India, the publication of the old Preamble "the way some people want it" instead of the one that is in force gives rise to several doubts, the Federation claimed.

It said that the error was a major one and that either it happened intentionally or due to oversight.

The Federation urged that the correct Preamble be published and sought tough action against those responsible for wrongly publishing the Preamble, after conducting an inquiry.

Meanwhile, the SCERT said the error was inadvertent.

"This happened by oversight and unintentionally while downloading the image at the time of designing the cover," the SCERT Director said.

However, in the inner pages of other textbooks, the Preamble after amendment was printed.

"The error crept in inadvertently," the director said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Periodic table, democracy dropped from Class X books
Periodic table, democracy dropped from Class X books
NCERT drops Khalistan mention from class 12 textbook
NCERT drops Khalistan mention from class 12 textbook
Now Abul Kalam references dropped from textbook
Now Abul Kalam references dropped from textbook
Oppn leaders discuss roadmap of united anti-BJP front
Oppn leaders discuss roadmap of united anti-BJP front
Why KCR skipped Oppn meet in Patna
Why KCR skipped Oppn meet in Patna
AAP slams Cong over ordinance, skips Oppn's presser
AAP slams Cong over ordinance, skips Oppn's presser
India, US end WTO tiff, Delhi drops tit-for-tat duties
India, US end WTO tiff, Delhi drops tit-for-tat duties
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Drop our names as NCERT advisors: Palshikar, Yadav

Drop our names as NCERT advisors: Palshikar, Yadav

NCERT row: Academics slam name withdrawal 'spectacle'

NCERT row: Academics slam name withdrawal 'spectacle'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances