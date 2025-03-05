Telangana student found dead in US with bullet wounds

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 05, 2025 23:45 IST

A 26-year-old student from Telangana was allegedly found dead with bullet wounds in the United States, but the circumstances leading to his death were not clear, his family members said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

G Praveen was pursuing MS in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His family was informed by US authorities on Wednesday morning (Indian time).

Some friends said that Praveen's body was found with bullets, his cousin Arun told PTI.

Some say Praveen was shot dead by unknown assailants at a store, but the cause of death was not known to the family, he said.

 

Arun said Praveen called his father in the early hours of Wednesday, but the latter could not take the call as he was sleeping.

Praveen's parents are in a state of shock after learning about the incident, he said.

The family is native of Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad.

The US authorities informed family members that the cause of death would be known after an autopsy.

Praveen, who studied B Tech in Hyderabad, had gone to the US in 2023 to pursue MS. He visited India in December, 2024 and left for America in January this year.

The family members approached MLAs and other leaders for help.

At least two Indian students from Telangana, one from Khammam in November last year and another from Hyderabad in January this year, were allegedly shot dead in the US.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
