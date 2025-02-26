HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Telangana makes Telugu compulsory in CBSE, ICSE schools

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 26, 2025 09:33 IST

The Telangana government has issued orders for teaching Telugu as a compulsory subject for students of 1st to 10th classes in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International Baccalaureate (IB) and other boards affiliated schools in the state from the 2025-26 academic year.

IMAGE: Students arrive at a school in Hyderabad. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The state government had brought in the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act in 2018 to make teaching Telugu compulsory in government Zilla Parishad, mandal parishad, aided schools as well as CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Board affiliated schools.

However, the previous (Bharat Rashtra Samiti) government did not implement the act in a full-fledged manner due to various reasons, said an official release issued in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

 

The present (Congress) government took steps for its implementation in the schools in the state and the government held a meeting with managements for this purpose and conveyed the decision to teach Telugu for 9th and 10th classes in CBSE, ICSE and other boards from the coming academic year, the release added.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday decided to use the 'Simple Telugu' Text Book 'Vennela' for conducting exams, making it easier for students of classes 9th and 10th of CBSE and other boards, it said.

The 'Simple Telugu' textbook would be useful for students whose mother tongue is not Telugu and those who belong to other states, it said.

The government ordered that Telugu be taught compulsorily from the 2025-26 academic year for Classes 1 to 10 in schools under CBSE, ICSE, IB and other boards, the release added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
