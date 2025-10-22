Tejashwi likely to be announced as Mahagathbandhan CM face tomorrow

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday announce his campaign plans for the assembly elections.

IMAGE: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Tejashwi who is meeting senior Conngress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday is expected to be announced as the CM face of the Mahabgathbandhan on Thursday.

"The process of nomination filing has been completed and now the campaigning will begin. We will start our election campaign from 24th October," Yadav told ANI.

The RJD leader pushed aside reports of a rift in Mahagathbandhan alliance, saying all answers would come on Thursday.

"There are no disputes. You will get all the answers tomorrow," Yadav said.

Yadav also unveiled key welfare initiatives his party plans to implement if it forms the state government, asserting that the National Democratic Alliance is merely replicating schemes already proposed by the RJD.

Yadav emphasised that these measures are aimed at ensuring job security, financial stability, and social protection for Jeevika Didis and other contractual workers in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "We have kept forward our vision before as well, and they (NDA) are just copying the schemes announced by us. We have announced today that once we form our government, Jeevika CM (Community Mobilisers) Didis will be made permanent and a salary of Rs 30,000 per month will be given to them. The interest on the loans taken by Jeevika Didis will be waived off. All Jeevika Didis will get insurance worth Rs 5 lakh. The second major announcement is that all contractual employees working in the state will be made permanent. These are historic announcements."

The former Bihar Deputy CM said that incumbent CM Nitish Kumar is a helpless CM.

"Now, anyone can scold him. There is no Chief Minister in the entire country as helpless as him. Nitish Kumar is not going to become the chief minsiter. It is clear now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this," he said.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, include Congress party, the Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal-United, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats: the BJP 80, the JD-U 45, the HAM-S 4, and two Independents, while the Mahagathbandhan holds 111 seats, comprising the RJD 77, the Congress 19, the CPI-ML 11, the CPI-M 2, and the CPI 2.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

Meanwhile, polling in the Bihar 2025 elections is scheduled to take place on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.