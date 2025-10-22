Gehlot rushes to Bihar as INDIA candidates face each other

At least eight assembly seats in Bihar, where constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will fight against each other due to internal discord among the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties over seat-sharing arrangements.

IMAGE: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

The assembly segments, where the opposition alliance partners will contest together, are Narkatiaganj, Vaishali, Rajapakar, Rosera, Bachhwara, Kahalgaon, Biharsharif and Sikandara, RJD and Congress leaders said.

The Congress is contesting 61 seats, nine less than the number of constituencies in which the party had fought five years ago, while the RJD has nominated 143 candidates.

The Communist Party of India is contesting nine constituencies, while the Communist Party of India-Marxist is in the fray in four seats.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist Liberation, which had the best strike rate in the 'Mahagathbandhan' in 2020, when it contested 19 seats and won 12, has fielded candidates in 20 assembly segments this time.

Congress' Shaswat Kedar Pandey is contesting against RJD's Deepak Yadav in Narkatiaganj seat, while the fight is between Sanjeev Singh of the Congress and Ajay Kumar Kushwaha of RJD in Vaishali.

Congress nominee Pratima Kumri is pitted against Mohit Paswan of CPI in Rajapakar, while Congress candidate Shiv Prakash Garib Das is contesting against Abdesh Kumar Rai of CPI in Bachhwara seat.

The fight is between Omair Khan of Congress and Shiv Kumar Yadav of CPI in Biharsharif seat.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is expected to reach Patna on Wednesday to resolve the issue of 'friendly fight' within the Mahagathbandhan.

Gehlot is likely to meet the Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is contesting the assembly polls from the Raghopur constituency.

All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) had earlier named Gehlot as Senior Election Observer for the assembly polls in Bihar, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has also been named as a Senior Election Observer.

Speaking on the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance, Gehlot on Tuesday said that all confusion will be cleared soon.

"There can be a friendly fight on some seats. The process is moving forward. We will hold a press conference, and the situation will be cleared. All the confusion will be cleared. Mahagathbandhan will contest the elections strongly," he told ANI.

Commenting on the situation, RJD state unit spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI, "I am again saying that alliance partners of the INDIA bloc must understand our compulsions. The RJD is the party which contests only in Bihar and neighbouring states...we don't demand seats in southern or other states from our partners. As we are the biggest party, we deserve to contest the maximum number of seats in Bihar."

He appealed to other constituents of the INDIA bloc to withdraw their candidates from the seats where the RJD has already fielded its nominees.

Reacting to it, Bihar Congress spokesperson Asit Tiwary told PTI, "We have always followed coalition 'dharma'...I must say that the RJD and the Left party fielded their candidates after the Congress had already announced the list of its nominees. We are quite hopeful that things will be sorted out in a day or two."