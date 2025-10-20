RJD names 143 candidates on deadline, 5 to take on allies

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday announced its list of 143 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, five of whom would end up contesting against nominees of the other Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents.

IMAGE: Senior RJD leader Madan Shah from the Madhuban assembly constituency creates a ruckus over election ticket denial, outside the residence of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The list was released hours before the filing of nomination papers for the second and final phase was to be over.

It put paid to rumours that the RJD was going to contest the Kutumba seat, currently held by state Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram, which would have led to a full-blown face-off between the two allies.

Nonetheless, the party would end up contesting against the Congress in Vaishali, Lalganj and Kahalgaon, and against former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party in Tarapur and Gaura Boram.

Notable among the candidates are Tejashwi Yadav (Raghopur), Alok Mehta (Ujiyarpur), Mukesh Raushan (Mahua) and Akhtarul Islam Shahin (Samastipur), all of whom will be defending their sitting seats.

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav's personal aide Bhola Yadav, who had also won the Bahadurpur seat in 2015, but dropped five years later when the party lost the constituency to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United, will try to wrest it back from minister Madan Sahni.

Former Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who was trounced by a JD-U greenhorn in the Lok Sabha polls last year when he contested from Siwan, has been allowed to try and retain his sitting assembly seat of the same name.

Former education minister Chandrashekhar, who has been in the news for his controversial views on Hindu scriptures, has also been fielded from his sitting seat of Madhepura.

The 'MY' (Muslim-Yadav) support base of the party appears to have been kept in mind in the selection of candidates, though other backward castes and upper castes have also been given tickets.

The principal opposition party can also pride itself in having fielded 21 women, far more than its main rivals the JD-U and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The JD-U and the BJP, the two main constituents of the ruling NDA, are contesting 101 seats each.

Often charged by its detractors with having ushered in 'jungle raj' while in power, the RJD has preferred realpolitik to an image makeover.

A don-turned-politician like Bogo Singh (Matihani) is himself in the fray, while Osama Shahab has been given a chance to carry forward late father Mohd Shahabuddin's legacy by making a debut from Raghunathpur, which falls under the Siwan Lok Sabha seat, where the deceased parent had remained unbeaten until he was disqualified following conviction in criminal cases.

Women are not far behind in carrying forward the legacy of their 'bahubali' husbands and fathers either.

Former MP Veena Devi, wife of gangster-turned-politician Suraj Bhan Singh, will challenge her husband's arch-rival Anant Singh in Mokama.

Debutante Shivani Shukla, who has a law degree from London, has entered the fray from Lalganj, which has been won twice by her father Munna Shukla, one of the most feared ganglords of north Bihar, and once by her mother Annu Shukla.