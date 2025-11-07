Tejashwi Addresses 18 Rallies Daily In Final Days Of Campaign

'Age matters and the way Tejashwi has been doing an aggressive campaign, only a young leader like him can do it.'

IMAGE: The Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election meeting in Bihar, November 7, 2025. Photographs: M I Khan for Rediff

"Maine apne helicopter ko tractor bana diya hai (I have turn my helicopter into tractor)."

This is what Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate, tells voters at election rallies.

Tejashwi has deployed a helicopter so that he can address 18 election rallies each day since early this week.

It is part of his strategy to single-handedly take on the rival National Democratic Alliance's high-octane campaign led by dozens of leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan, Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda and Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Rekha Gupta (Delhi) and other senior BJP leaders.

IMAGE: On an average Tejashwi addresses 18 election rallies a day.

"I am using one helicopter for the election campaign and the BJP has pressed 30 helicopters against me, a 37-year-old youth, who is facing them alone," Tejashwi tells voters.

"I address 18 election rallies in a day. For this I have turned my helicopter into a tractor," Tejashwi said at the first of his 18 scheduled election rallies on Friday, November 7.

IMAGE: Both RJD candidates and nominees fielded by Mahagathbandan constituents count on Tejashwi to canvass votes for them.

Tejashwi addressed 18 election rallies each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"On Friday Tejashwi is set to address 18 election rallies. It will be the same on Saturday and Sunday, the last day of campaigning for the final phase of the election, which will see voting in 122 of 243 assembly constituencies,", says RJD leader Ejaz Ahmad.

IMAGE: Tejashwi addressed more than 250 election rallies during the 2020 assembly election campaign. He addressed more than 200 rallies during the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

His father, RJD Founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, 79, has stayed away from the 2025 campaign -- so far Lalu has held two roadshows in the Danapur and Phulwarisarif constituencies in Patna, but not addressed an election rally.

Janata Dal-United President Nitish Kumar, 74, lags far behind Tejashwi in the number of election rallies he has addressed this election cycle.

"Age matters and the way Tejashwi has been doing an aggressive campaign, only a young leader like him can do it," a JD-U leader admits.

Modi, Shah and the other BJP leaders have been campaigning in Bihar daily.

IMAGE: 'I have turn my helicopter into a tractor,' Tejashwi reminds electors at rallies.

Bad weather due to Cyclone Montha disrupted the election campaign on October 31 and November 1, as helicopters remained grounded at Patna airport.

Most of them then video conferenced with constituents.

IMAGE: Tejashwi addressed 18 election rallies each on November 4, 5, 6.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff