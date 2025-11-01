HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bad Weather Cancels Bihar Poll Campaigns

Bad Weather Cancels Bihar Poll Campaigns

By M I KHAN
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 01, 2025 18:54 IST

x

On November 1, most of the star campaigners cancelled their campaign programmes as their helicopters remained grounded at Patna airport due to poor visibility and strong winds.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Bad weather due to Cyclone Montha on Saturday stopped Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav from addressing election rallies in person.

Since Friday, October 31, untimely and unexpected incessant rain, cloudy skies and strong winds disrupted the campaign for the Bihar assembly election.

On November 1, most of the star campaigners cancelled their campaign programmes as their helicopters remained grounded at Patna airport due to poor visibility and strong winds.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shah has used video conferencing to address people gathered in different assembly constituencies in Gopalganj, Vaishali and Samastipur districts.

Nitish Kumar's election rally at Dighiya Par in Darbhanga district was cancelled.

His rally in the Paru assembly constituency was cancelled as well after which the chief minister held a road show for National Democratic Alliance candidates contesting from neighbouring seats.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face, addressed a few election rallies over the mobile phone from his home in Patna.

RJD sources said Tejashwi was scheduled to address 16 election rallies on Saturday in different constituencies but all of them were cancelled as his helicopter remained grounded.

Unfriendly weather also forced BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to cancel their rallies.

Bihar Votes 2025

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

M I KHAN
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How Many Candidates In Bihar Have Criminal Records?
How Many Candidates In Bihar Have Criminal Records?
Political Activism Costs 7 Bihar Teachers Jobs
Political Activism Costs 7 Bihar Teachers Jobs
'My Faith In Rahul Gandhi Has Been Broken'
'My Faith In Rahul Gandhi Has Been Broken'
How RJD-Congress 'Feud' Was Sorted Out...
How RJD-Congress 'Feud' Was Sorted Out...
'Congress Sold Election Tickets'
'Congress Sold Election Tickets'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

The Best Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

webstory image 3

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

VIDEOS

Tejasswi Prakash spotted with Jannat Zubair0:36

Tejasswi Prakash spotted with Jannat Zubair

Sofiya Qureshi's must watch msg to Gen-Z after Op Sindoor at Indian Army's Chanakya Defence Dialogue12:01

Sofiya Qureshi's must watch msg to Gen-Z after Op Sindoor...

NSA Ajit Doval: India Needs Sardar Patel's Vision Now More Than Ever3:54

NSA Ajit Doval: India Needs Sardar Patel's Vision Now...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO