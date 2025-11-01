Bad Weather Cancels Bihar Poll Campaigns

On November 1, most of the star campaigners cancelled their campaign programmes as their helicopters remained grounded at Patna airport due to poor visibility and strong winds.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bad weather due to Cyclone Montha on Saturday stopped Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav from addressing election rallies in person.

Since Friday, October 31, untimely and unexpected incessant rain, cloudy skies and strong winds disrupted the campaign for the Bihar assembly election.

On November 1, most of the star campaigners cancelled their campaign programmes as their helicopters remained grounded at Patna airport due to poor visibility and strong winds.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shah has used video conferencing to address people gathered in different assembly constituencies in Gopalganj, Vaishali and Samastipur districts.

Nitish Kumar's election rally at Dighiya Par in Darbhanga district was cancelled.

His rally in the Paru assembly constituency was cancelled as well after which the chief minister held a road show for National Democratic Alliance candidates contesting from neighbouring seats.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face, addressed a few election rallies over the mobile phone from his home in Patna.

RJD sources said Tejashwi was scheduled to address 16 election rallies on Saturday in different constituencies but all of them were cancelled as his helicopter remained grounded.

Unfriendly weather also forced BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to cancel their rallies.

Bihar Votes 2025

