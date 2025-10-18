Tejas Mk1A Soars on Maiden Flight

India's indigenous fighter jet programme reached a key milestone on Friday, October 17, 2025, as the Tejas Mk1A made its maiden flight at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Nashik facility.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the event, which also saw the launch of HAL's third Light Combat Aircraft production line.
The Tejas Mk1A, a 4.5-generation multirole fighter with advanced radar, electronic warfare systems, and 64% indigenous content is expected to replace the phased-out MiG-21s and strengthen the Indian Air Force's fleet.
HAL has already begun assembling ten aircraft, with engine supplies from General Electric helping to accelerate production.
