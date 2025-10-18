HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Tejas Mk1A Soars on Maiden Flight

Tejas Mk1A Soars on Maiden Flight

By FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/REUTERS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 18, 2025 14:36 IST

x

IMAGE: The Tejas Mark 1A takes off during its maiden flight at HAL Nashik, October 17, 2025. All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

India's indigenous fighter jet programme reached a key milestone on Friday, October 17, 2025, as the Tejas Mk1A made its maiden flight at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Nashik facility.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the event, which also saw the launch of HAL's third Light Combat Aircraft production line.

The Tejas Mk1A, a 4.5-generation multirole fighter with advanced radar, electronic warfare systems, and 64% indigenous content is expected to replace the phased-out MiG-21s and strengthen the Indian Air Force's fleet.

HAL has already begun assembling ten aircraft, with engine supplies from General Electric helping to accelerate production.

 

IMAGE: The Tejas Mark 1A receives a water canon salute after its maiden flight.

 

IMAGE: The Tejas Mark 1A after its maiden flight.

 

IMAGE: Technicians work on the Tejas Mark 1A before the flight.

 

IMAGE: The Tejas Mark 1A up close.

 

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole fighter, a HAL Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) and the Tejas Mark 1A perform a fly-past during the Tejas' maiden flight at HAL Nashik.

 

IMAGE: A policeman walks past a poster of the Tejas Mark 1A.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/REUTERS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

HAL Speeds Up Tejas Production
HAL Speeds Up Tejas Production
Tejas Takes Off as MiG-21 Bows Out
Tejas Takes Off as MiG-21 Bows Out
The Tejas Is 20 Years Old!
The Tejas Is 20 Years Old!
Salute The Tejas!
Salute The Tejas!
Meet the first woman fighter pilot in LCA Tejas fleet
Meet the first woman fighter pilot in LCA Tejas fleet

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Nia Sharma's Sizzling Diwali Look Breaks the Internet!1:04

Nia Sharma's Sizzling Diwali Look Breaks the Internet!

Drone visuals: People Throng Markets For Diwali Shopping1:12

Drone visuals: People Throng Markets For Diwali Shopping

Trump Welcomes Zelenskyy at White House1:02

Trump Welcomes Zelenskyy at White House

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO