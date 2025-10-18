Tejas Mk1A Soars on Maiden Flight

IMAGE: The Tejas Mark 1A takes off during its maiden flight at HAL Nashik, October 17, 2025. All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

India's indigenous fighter jet programme reached a key milestone on Friday, October 17, 2025, as the Tejas Mk1A made its maiden flight at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Nashik facility.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the event, which also saw the launch of HAL's third Light Combat Aircraft production line.

The Tejas Mk1A, a 4.5-generation multirole fighter with advanced radar, electronic warfare systems, and 64% indigenous content is expected to replace the phased-out MiG-21s and strengthen the Indian Air Force's fleet.

HAL has already begun assembling ten aircraft, with engine supplies from General Electric helping to accelerate production.

IMAGE: The Tejas Mark 1A receives a water canon salute after its maiden flight.

IMAGE: The Tejas Mark 1A after its maiden flight.

IMAGE: Technicians work on the Tejas Mark 1A before the flight.

IMAGE: The Tejas Mark 1A up close.

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole fighter, a HAL Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) and the Tejas Mark 1A perform a fly-past during the Tejas' maiden flight at HAL Nashik.

IMAGE: A policeman walks past a poster of the Tejas Mark 1A.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff