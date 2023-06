On Saturday, July 1, 2023, the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will complete seven years of service in the Indian Air Force.

The Tejas is a multi-role platform that ranks amongst the best in its class. It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PRODefNgp/Twitter.com

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, left, poses for a picture with the Tejas. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com