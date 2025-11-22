HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tejas Crash: 'There May Have Been Pilot Blackout'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: November 22, 2025 10:09 IST

Looking at the nature of the Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Airshow 2025, defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (retd) speculated that the incident might have occurred due to the pilot losing control or a blackout due to the g-forces induced by gravity.

IMAGE: A view of the Tejas fighter before the crash at the Dubai Air Show, November 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab/gulf_news
 

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Captain Gaur said the exact cause of the crash can only be determined after the data from the cockpit is retrieved.

Expressing condolences to the family of Wing Commander Naman Syal, who tragically lost his life in the crash, Captain Gaur said, "It is sad that our Tejas jet was crashed during the Dubai Air Show and our brave pilot lost his life. From the visuals, it seems that the jet lost control during the acrobatics, or there might have been a pilot blackout. Blackout here means the excessive gravitational force."

"Pilots wear a G-suit so that the blood does not pool in their legs; there might have been an issue with that. What exactly happened can only be determined once the cockpit data is retrieved. I express my condolences to the family of the pilot," he added.

Excessive g-forces can cause blood to pool in the lower body, potentially leading to a pilot blackout.

The Indian Air Force announced the pilot's death after the Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Sir Show.

'An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,' a statement by the Indian Air Force said.

The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

The plane went down while performing an aerial display before a large crowd, local media reported.

Photographs and videos shared online show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the aircraft on the ground.

