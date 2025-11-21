HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pilot dies as Tejas crashes at Dubai air show

Pilot dies as Tejas crashes at Dubai air show

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 21, 2025 18:06 IST

A fighter jet Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday and the pilot died in the accident, the Indian Air Force said.

IMAGE: Videos circulating on social media showed the Tejas jet hitting the ground and erupting into a fireball. Photograph: ANI video grab

A Court of Inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said in a brief statement.

Visuals of the crash aired on various TV channels showed the jet dropping altitude and then crashing on the ground, engulfed in a ball of fire.

The spectators were shocked as smoke billowed out of the crash site.

 

According to an international media report, the jet crashed in the afternoon local time while flying a demonstration flight at the prestigious air show.

'An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

'IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident,' the IAF said in its statement posted on its X handle.

More details are awaited.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
